Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Anti-India toolkit...PM Modi rubbed it

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
PM Modi had a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden last night (Indian time). In which a foreign journalist asked an agenda-based question to PM Modi. In this question, questions related to Indian democracy, Muslims and minority communities were asked. After which Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a befitting reply to the journalist. The PM said that India is a democracy and as President Biden has said, democracy is in the DNA of both India and America. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.

DNA: Non-Stop News: June 23, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon4:26
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 23, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
Modi 'magic' in US Congress too
play icon39:31
Modi 'magic' in US Congress too
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi in Washington.. 'Opponents' gathered in Patna
play icon39:0
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi in Washington.. 'Opponents' gathered in Patna
TMC would not have thought..Left leaders had pulled Mamta's hair on the road
play icon7:4
TMC would not have thought..Left leaders had pulled Mamta's hair on the road
Ram Charan, Upasana make their first public appearance after becoming parents
play icon1:3
Ram Charan, Upasana make their first public appearance after becoming parents

