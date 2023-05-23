NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Anti-Modi fair...or already played?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
CM Kejriwal has got the support of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee against the ordinance that took away the transfer-posting rights from the Delhi government. Both have tied up... and have announced that they will stop this ordinance in Parliament. The government has a majority in the Lok Sabha, so how will it be stopped? Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

