Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'BJP has captured the whole country'...

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi has made a big attack on the central government, he said that Muslims are being attacked under BJP's rule, BJP has attacked all the institutions. Had BJP not captured the institutions, BJP would not have won the last election.
