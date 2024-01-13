trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709113
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress counters attack over Ram Mandir Decision

Sonam|Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 03:28 AM IST
Follow Us
The pran pratistha program is to be held in the Ram temple of Ayodhya on 22 January. Invitations are being sent to all the stalwarts regarding this program. In this series, invitation was also sent to veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. But Sonia Gandhi has rejected the invitation.

All Videos

Politicians Divided Over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon37:22
Politicians Divided Over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
PM Modi begins 11 days fast ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon15:29
PM Modi begins 11 days fast ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon11:3
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
Play Icon4:13
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
Know all about US-UK Operation Midnight in Yemen
Play Icon7:14
Know all about US-UK Operation Midnight in Yemen

Trending Videos

Politicians Divided Over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
play icon37:22
Politicians Divided Over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
PM Modi begins 11 days fast ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
play icon15:29
PM Modi begins 11 days fast ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
play icon11:3
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
play icon4:13
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
Know all about US-UK Operation Midnight in Yemen
play icon7:14
Know all about US-UK Operation Midnight in Yemen
sonia gandhi ram mandir invitation,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,Sonia Gandhi,pran pratistha,sonia ram mandir news,Sonia Gandhi ram mandir news,sonia gandhi news,Sonia Gandhi pran pratistha news,sonia gandhi ki khabar,sonia gandhi in ram mandir,Sonia Gandhi on ram mandir,Ayodhya,Ayodhya news,ayodhya news today,ayodhya latest update,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,ayodhya ram mndir latest update,ayodhya ram mandir sonia gandhi video,