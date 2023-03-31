NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called new Parliament building 'a waste of money'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arrived yesterday for a surprise inspection of the new Parliament House of India. After this, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called the new Parliament building a waste of money. In the show Kasam Samvidhan Ki, the Congress spokesperson said whether Modi, while seeking votes from the people of the country, had told that he would change the Parliament?

