NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Former Deputy CM of Bihar raised demand for investigation!

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 01:06 AM IST
In Bhagalpur, the bridge being built over the river Ganga suddenly broke, due to which about 100 meters of the bridge fell into the river below. The four-lane bridge under construction in Sultanganj, which was being built to connect Khagaria and Bhagalpur district, suddenly got grounded.

All Videos

Painful stories of Balasore accident!
6:56
Painful stories of Balasore accident!
Odisha Train Accident: Exclusive report from ground zero
6:23
Odisha Train Accident: Exclusive report from ground zero
Odisha Train Accident Update: What is the reason behind the train accident?
9:52
Odisha Train Accident Update: What is the reason behind the train accident?
Deshhit: A pile of dead bodies in school after the train accident!
30:47
Deshhit: A pile of dead bodies in school after the train accident!
ZEE NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Who gave 'Guru Mantra' to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari!
16:15
ZEE NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Who gave 'Guru Mantra' to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari!

Trending Videos

6:56
Painful stories of Balasore accident!
6:23
Odisha Train Accident: Exclusive report from ground zero
9:52
Odisha Train Accident Update: What is the reason behind the train accident?
30:47
Deshhit: A pile of dead bodies in school after the train accident!
16:15
ZEE NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Who gave 'Guru Mantra' to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari!
bridge collapse in bihar,bihar bridge collapsed,Bihar bridge collapse,bihar bridge collapse news,bridge collapses in bihar,bridge collapsed,bihar bridge collapses,bridge collapse in bhagalpur,Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse,Bridge collapse,sattarghat bridge collapse bihar,bridge collapse bihar,bhagalpur bridge superstructure collapses,under construction bridge collapse,bhagalpur bridge collapses,sattarghat bridge collapse,bridge collapse in bihar today,