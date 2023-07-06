trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631867
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: If there is no threat from Criminal Law then how does Islam come under threat from Civil Law?

Jul 06, 2023
The discussion about UCC has started again in the country. As the Lok Sabha of 2024 is coming closer, the infighting has intensified in both the party and the opposition. PM Modi has also talked about implementing UCC. But Muslim leaders are fiercely opposing the UCC. They say that this will put Islam in danger, and our religious freedom will be in danger.
