videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Imran Khan will be in jail after 2-4 days – PMLN leader (Pakistan)

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

The situation in Pakistan is bad both politically and economically. Former Prime Ministers of Pakistan are being accused of scams. Pakistan is getting embarrassed at the international level. In the Kasam Samvidhan Ki show, the spokesperson of the PMLN party said that Imran Khan will be in jail within 2-4 days.