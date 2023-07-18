trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637225
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: In 2024 'one person' is enough...!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
For the second meeting of the anti-Modi grand alliance in Bengaluru, all the opposition leaders arrived like charioteers and charioteers. ...The Congress CM and Deputy CM spent almost the entire day at the airport and guest house receiving and giving bouquets. There is enthusiasm in the opposition because only 15 parties had gathered in Patna, while 26 are gathering in Bengaluru. In this spirit, the opposition said that Modi's defeat is certain in 24.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Seema Haider trapped in the trap of UP ATS!
play icon9:45
Baat Pate Ki: Seema Haider trapped in the trap of UP ATS!
Baat Pate Ki: Another Seema in India!
play icon9:29
Baat Pate Ki: Another Seema in India!
Debris of Chandrayaan-3 fell on the coast of Australia...?
play icon41:19
Debris of Chandrayaan-3 fell on the coast of Australia...?
Tribal women said to PM Modi, 'The business is so much that... today we have become'Lakhpati'
play icon9:10
Tribal women said to PM Modi, 'The business is so much that... today we have become'Lakhpati'
Remembering 'Balasaheb' Thackeray..PM Modi targeted 'Uddhav'
play icon9:57
Remembering 'Balasaheb' Thackeray..PM Modi targeted 'Uddhav'
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Seema Haider trapped in the trap of UP ATS!
play icon9:45
Baat Pate Ki: Seema Haider trapped in the trap of UP ATS!
Baat Pate Ki: Another Seema in India!
play icon9:29
Baat Pate Ki: Another Seema in India!
Debris of Chandrayaan-3 fell on the coast of Australia...?
play icon41:19
Debris of Chandrayaan-3 fell on the coast of Australia...?
Tribal women said to PM Modi, 'The business is so much that... today we have become'Lakhpati'
play icon9:10
Tribal women said to PM Modi, 'The business is so much that... today we have become'Lakhpati'
Remembering 'Balasaheb' Thackeray..PM Modi targeted 'Uddhav'
play icon9:57
Remembering 'Balasaheb' Thackeray..PM Modi targeted 'Uddhav'
Kasam Samvidhan Ki Live,bengaluru opposition meeting,Opposition meeting,2024 Lok Sabha election,BJP vs Congress,nda big meeting in delhi,pm modi news live,Rahul Gandhi,Nitish Kumar,Arvind Kejriwal,Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE Updates,aap congress oppose delhi ordinance,Sharad Pawar,JP Nadda,Om Prakash Rajbhar,opposition meeting bengaluru,NDA meeting,2024 Lok Sabha Elections,Breaking News,trending news,Zee News,pm modi news today,PM Modi news,