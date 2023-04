videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: JDU spokesperson used unparliamentary language for PM Modi in the debate

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 09:58 PM IST

There has been tremendous violence in Bihar and Bengal on the procession of Ram devotees. Stones have been pelted on the procession, later many shops have been vandalized and arsoned. In Kasam Samvidhan Ki show, JDU spokesperson, while using unparliamentary language on PM Modi, said that Prime Minister is Fenku Baba.