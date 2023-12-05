trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695489
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: KK Sharma slams Congress!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 02:04 AM IST
Congress Defeat in Assembly Election 2023: After the defeat in the assembly elections of three states, There is disappointment in I.N.D.I.A. alliance. There is resentment against Congress. Congress is being taunted. Now it remains to be seen whether this INDIA alliance will contest elections together in 2024?
