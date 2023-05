videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Left government in Kerala targets 'The Kerala Story' movie

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

The story 'The Kerala Story' is releasing on 5 May. The Supreme Court has refused to ban it. The Supreme Court did not even hear the petition and asked the petitioner to approach the Kerala High Court. The Left government of Kerala alleges that this film is based on a false incident. The trailer of this film has been released. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.