Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Mafia Atiq's plan, UP should be infamous?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

Mafia Atiq's name now seems to be associated with the international toolkit that tarnishes India's image. Many things like Atiq Ahmed being an arms dealer, taking arms supplies from Pakistan and delivering them to the terrorists are under investigation. Atiq Ahmed's connection with the G-20 summit is coming to the fore regarding the Umeshpal murder case. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.