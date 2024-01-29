Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Mallikarjun Kharge warns of 'last election' if Modi becomes PM again

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is 81 years old. He made a prediction today by squeezing out his more than 50 years of political experience. Kharge said that if Modi wins even in 24, then there will be no elections in the country, dictatorship will continue. In a way, this is the last chance for people to vote in 24. ED has interrogated RJD President Lalu Yadav for seven hours in Patna in the Land for Job case. It may take two more hours. ED has also called Tejashwi Yadav yesterday. There was a coup in Bihar just yesterday, and today all this has happened. ED had also called Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for questioning today. Here too the matter is of a land scam and money laundering. But Soren did not appear. ED also gave extension till 31st. In Ranchi, his party JMM created a strong atmosphere that revenge was being taken.
