Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Match with Modi? Why did 'Jannanayak' stop today?

|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
The Congress did exactly the same branding of Rahul Gandhi regarding today's day in the Parliament. Wrote by tweeting – Jannayak will speak today. On the other hand branding was also done by BJP. ...hit both Brand India Alliance and Brand Rahul Gandhi... by releasing a video. Said- changing the name does not change the work. But when the turn came to speak in Parliament, Gaurav Gogoi started instead of Rahul.

X's 'Profile Post Sorting' Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Sort Posts On Profiles
play icon1:4
X's 'Profile Post Sorting' Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Sort Posts On Profiles
'Lappu si team hai' Fans trolled Indian team & Pandaya's captaincy after india loses to WI
play icon1:54
'Lappu si team hai' Fans trolled Indian team & Pandaya's captaincy after india loses to WI
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Deepak Chaurasia challenged TMC Spokesperson!
play icon7:20
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Deepak Chaurasia challenged TMC Spokesperson!
Baat Pate Ki: Amit Shah shows anger in Parliament!
play icon39:12
Baat Pate Ki: Amit Shah shows anger in Parliament!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'BJP MPs made personal comments in Lok Sabha today'
play icon9:55
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'BJP MPs made personal comments in Lok Sabha today'

