trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706630
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Matter of West Bengal is our internal matter', says Congress Spokesperson in debate

|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
Follow Us
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: After the attack on the ED team in North 24 Parganas, the political temperature in West Bengal has reached its peak. The ED team had reached the house of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh to raid the ration scam. A mob of 200 people attacked the ED and CRPF team. There was a lot of vandalism, many officers were injured. The Union Home Ministry has also taken cognizance. TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh has been arrested. But BJP is saying that this is a planned attack, there should be an NIA investigation. The new thing is that Mamata Banerjee's partner in INDI Alliance, Congress, has also opened a front regarding this attack.

All Videos

DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
Play Icon18:8
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
Watch Kalyan Singh Last Interview on Ram Mandir
Play Icon18:21
Watch Kalyan Singh Last Interview on Ram Mandir
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
Play Icon8:58
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship
Play Icon11:41
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hits out on Mamata Banerjee after attack on Ed Team in West Bengal
Play Icon21:56
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hits out on Mamata Banerjee after attack on Ed Team in West Bengal

Trending Videos

DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
play icon18:8
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
Watch Kalyan Singh Last Interview on Ram Mandir
play icon18:21
Watch Kalyan Singh Last Interview on Ram Mandir
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
play icon8:58
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship
play icon11:41
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hits out on Mamata Banerjee after attack on Ed Team in West Bengal
play icon21:56
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hits out on Mamata Banerjee after attack on Ed Team in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee,Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,attack on ed team,adhir ranjan chowdhury on mamata banerjee,attack on ed in west bengal,attack on ed,attack on ed team in west bengal,adhir ranjan chowdhury news,attack on ed team in north 24 pargana,Adhir Ranjan,mamata banerjee slams congress,ed attack,TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee,adhir ranjan chowdhury attacks on mamata banerjee,West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,kasam samvidhan ki,