Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Pakistan Army not in mood to forgive Imran Khan !

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 11:39 PM IST

The Pakistan Army is not in a mood to forgive Imran Khan for the May 9 violence. Imran Khan is accused of hiding 40 terrorists in his house. After Shahbaz Sarkar, now Imran Khan has come in the eyes of Pakistan Army. Shahbaz Sharif has addressed Imran Khan by his surname 'Niyazi'. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.