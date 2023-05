videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Political analyst shows mirror to Congress!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

There is no dearth of issues in Karnataka elections now. Today the film 'The Kerala Story' took the election entry in Karnataka. PM Modi lashed out at the Congress today. Watch the debate on this issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.