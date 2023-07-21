trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638191
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Politics on Manipur in the whole country, opposition's move!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The incident of brutality with two women in Manipur has disturbed the whole country. But the political atmosphere has heated up regarding this. The opposition is busy besieging the government on this issue. Due to which the round of allegations and counter-allegations has started. The BJP has targeted the Congress in this matter and said that this is a political ploy of the Congress.
