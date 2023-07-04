trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630886
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prem Shukla sharp attack on Congress!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi took the news of the work of the ministers in the cabinet meeting..and also put forward the vision of the 24 elections. Many important instructions have also been given to the central ministers. When the Prime Minister tightened the ministers, then BJP tightened new screws in the organization. New presidents were appointed in Punjab, Telangana, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh. So the opposition has still not emerged from the injury caused by NCP. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.
