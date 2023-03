videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson's sharp attack on Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 11:01 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing party workers from BJP headquarters today. The PM said that under the PMLA, assets worth 5 thousand crores have been seized in the UPA government. In the last 9 years, assets worth more than 1 lakh 10 thousand crores have been seized. Banks were looted during Congress rule. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.