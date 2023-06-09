NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Saffron Brigade' came out against Rahul Gandhi, S Jaishankar gave a big statement । BJP

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
There is a lot of uproar in India after Rahul Gandhi's speech in USA. Strong leaders of BJP are constantly targeting Rahul Gandhi. Some BJP leaders have also written a letter to Rahul Gandhi.

All Videos

WTC final 2023: What was the condition of India in the Test match of Ind vs Aus, how Top Order proved to be a 'flop'
12:14
WTC final 2023: What was the condition of India in the Test match of Ind vs Aus, how Top Order proved to be a 'flop'
DNA: 'Mountain of greed' of mining mafia higher than Aravalli
18:23
DNA: 'Mountain of greed' of mining mafia higher than Aravalli
Baat Pate Ki: Who is behind the murder of Sanjeev Jeeva?
8:35
Baat Pate Ki: Who is behind the murder of Sanjeev Jeeva?
DNA: When All India Radio got its name in 1936
2:8
DNA: When All India Radio got its name in 1936
DNA: Why did the live in partner cut the girlfriend into pieces?
10:32
DNA: Why did the live in partner cut the girlfriend into pieces?

Trending Videos

12:14
WTC final 2023: What was the condition of India in the Test match of Ind vs Aus, how Top Order proved to be a 'flop'
18:23
DNA: 'Mountain of greed' of mining mafia higher than Aravalli
8:35
Baat Pate Ki: Who is behind the murder of Sanjeev Jeeva?
2:8
DNA: When All India Radio got its name in 1936
10:32
DNA: Why did the live in partner cut the girlfriend into pieces?
poonam mahajan on rahul gandhi,Rahul Gandhi US visit,BJP vs Congress,Arun Jaitley,s jaishankar on rahul gandhi,bjp mp letter to rahul gandhi,rahul gandhi usa speech,Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey,rajyavardhan rathore on rahul gandhi,bjp on rahul gandhi,foreign minister S Jaishankar,Zee News,kasam samvidhan ki,abhay dubey congress,jaishankar on rahul gandhi,s jaishankar vs rahul gandhi,jaishankar slams rahul gandhi,jaishankar on rahul gandhi statement in us,