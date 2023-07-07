trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632395
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shalini Ali said - People of fundamentalism make wrong use of the mosque.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi government's move on UCC has created an uproar. Political statements are continuously coming out after PM Modi's statement on UCC. The first Friday prayer was held in Lucknow's Idgah Mosque...the new thing that happened after that...was Maulana Firangi Mahali's speech on UCC, the worshipers were shown QR codes pasted on the wall of the mosque. It was given to scan it for the sake of the community and the Quran..and send it.
