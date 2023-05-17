NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'So you can go to Iftar with a camera but not in temple?'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 17, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
The 5-day Hanumant Katha by Dhirendra Shastri in Patna has come to an end today. Politics has seen very intense on Baba's arrival in Bihar. Today, while leaving Bihar, Dhirendra Shastri said that he will have to come to Bihar many times. On the last day, the posters of Baba on the road were torn. Upon reaching the court, Dhirendra Shastri said that you will tear the poster... but how will you get it out of your heart?

All Videos

DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
25:2
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
Pakistan: May be my last tweet... Why did Imran Khan say this?
7:6
Pakistan: May be my last tweet... Why did Imran Khan say this?
DNA: Supreme Court's comment on love marriage
2:35
DNA: Supreme Court's comment on love marriage
DNA: When the New York Stock Exchange started in 1792
1:54
DNA: When the New York Stock Exchange started in 1792
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'So did 'Bajrang Dal' blacken the poster of Bageshwar Baba?'
9:27
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'So did 'Bajrang Dal' blacken the poster of Bageshwar Baba?'

Trending Videos

25:2
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
7:6
Pakistan: May be my last tweet... Why did Imran Khan say this?
2:35
DNA: Supreme Court's comment on love marriage
1:54
DNA: When the New York Stock Exchange started in 1792
9:27
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'So did 'Bajrang Dal' blacken the poster of Bageshwar Baba?'
kasam samvidhan ki,bageshwar baba,baba bagheshwar in bihar,baba bageshwar bihar,baba bageshwar in bihar,Baba Bageshwar,baba bageshwar bihar news,dhirendra shastri in bihar,baba bageshwar dham,bihar me baba bageshwar,baba bageshwar in patna,Bageshwar Dham,Bihar news,bageshwar baba patna,baba bageshwar news,baba bageshwar dham bihar,bageshwar baba news,baba bageshwar bihar visit live,baba bageshwar dham in patna,bageshwar sarkar live bihar katha,