Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'So you can go to Iftar with a camera but not in temple?'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

The 5-day Hanumant Katha by Dhirendra Shastri in Patna has come to an end today. Politics has seen very intense on Baba's arrival in Bihar. Today, while leaving Bihar, Dhirendra Shastri said that he will have to come to Bihar many times. On the last day, the posters of Baba on the road were torn. Upon reaching the court, Dhirendra Shastri said that you will tear the poster... but how will you get it out of your heart?