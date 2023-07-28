trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641405
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Stuck in the name 'I.N.D.I.A. '?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
If we look at the politics of the whole day today, it will seem as if the elections of 2024 will not be held after 8 months but after 8 weeks. Leaders of opposition parties reached the Parliament wearing black clothes in protest against Modi...so TV cameras also felt something new after a long time....no confidence motion in the Parliament...and even after it was decided that Modi Answer will have to be given on Manipur..India Alliance people did politics of black clothes today.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

DNA: Exploitation of Narmada river under the rule of CM Shivraj
play icon12:17
DNA: Exploitation of Narmada river under the rule of CM Shivraj
DNA: Hungry-thirsty Indian student in America
play icon7:25
DNA: Hungry-thirsty Indian student in America
DNA: DNA test of PM Modi's views on I.N.D.I.A
play icon11:11
DNA: DNA test of PM Modi's views on I.N.D.I.A
Manipur Women Paraded Naked: State's consent filed affidavit in Manipur rape case
play icon1:58
Manipur Women Paraded Naked: State's consent filed affidavit in Manipur rape case
DNA: Manipur brutality victim's ordeal on ZEE NEWS!
play icon23:57
DNA: Manipur brutality victim's ordeal on ZEE NEWS!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

DNA: Exploitation of Narmada river under the rule of CM Shivraj
play icon12:17
DNA: Exploitation of Narmada river under the rule of CM Shivraj
DNA: Hungry-thirsty Indian student in America
play icon7:25
DNA: Hungry-thirsty Indian student in America
DNA: DNA test of PM Modi's views on I.N.D.I.A
play icon11:11
DNA: DNA test of PM Modi's views on I.N.D.I.A
Manipur Women Paraded Naked: State's consent filed affidavit in Manipur rape case
play icon1:58
Manipur Women Paraded Naked: State's consent filed affidavit in Manipur rape case
DNA: Manipur brutality victim's ordeal on ZEE NEWS!
play icon23:57
DNA: Manipur brutality victim's ordeal on ZEE NEWS!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki Live,PM Modi on opposition alliance name,opposition alliance news,Opposition parties meeting,Opposition meeting,opposition unity meeting,opposition meeting in bengaluru,Opposition meet,PM Modi,PM Modi on India,PM Modi seepch debate,debate live,Latest News,big news,Trending,Zee News live,pm modi rajshtahn news,NDA,BJP,live news,