videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The bet is on the mafia... there is a body election

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 12:40 AM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Prayagraj today. Campaigning for the first phase of civic elections in UP ended today. Yogi Adityanath said in his speech that this nature neither tortures anyone nor accepts anyone's torture. It keeps everyone's account equally. The Chief Minister did not name anyone, but people are sensible and they understood that the reference was towards Ateeq-Ashraf and Asad. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.