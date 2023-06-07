NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: What did the VHP spokesperson say in the debate?

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
There is a film - 72 Hooren which will tell how Muslim youths are being pushed on the path of terrorism by showing dreams of Jannat and 72 Hoors. And the second film is Ajmer-92. This film is based on the rape and blackmailing incident of 1992 in which many Hindu girls were raped by seduction. The logic behind the protest against both the films is the same as you have heard in the past, that- these films are a threat to brotherhood. These films will increase hatred.

All Videos

DNA: America has stopped speaking of Rahul Gandhi!
17:25
DNA: America has stopped speaking of Rahul Gandhi!
DNA: When Bollywood's famous actor Sunil Dutt was born in 1929
3:10
DNA: When Bollywood's famous actor Sunil Dutt was born in 1929
WTC Final 2023: Beating Australia from England's soil.. Hail in Oval!
4:20
WTC Final 2023: Beating Australia from England's soil.. Hail in Oval!
WTC Final 2023: King Kohli is coming in the dream of Kangaroos! Virat-Virat in Australia
2:12
WTC Final 2023: King Kohli is coming in the dream of Kangaroos! Virat-Virat in Australia
Odisha Train Accident: CBI got evidence?
8:20
Odisha Train Accident: CBI got evidence?

Trending Videos

17:25
DNA: America has stopped speaking of Rahul Gandhi!
3:10
DNA: When Bollywood's famous actor Sunil Dutt was born in 1929
4:20
WTC Final 2023: Beating Australia from England's soil.. Hail in Oval!
2:12
WTC Final 2023: King Kohli is coming in the dream of Kangaroos! Virat-Virat in Australia
8:20
Odisha Train Accident: CBI got evidence?
ajmer 92 movie,72 hoorain movie,ajmer 92 movie trailer,ajmer 92 poster,ajmer 92 film,ajmer 92 trailer,ajmer 92,ajmer 92 story,ajmer 92 official,ajmer 92 controversy,ajmer 92 teaser,ajmer 92 official trailer,ajmeer 92,ajmer movie release date,jamiat ajmer 92,ajmer files trailer,ajmer 92 web series trailer,ajmeer sharif,the ajmer files trailer,the ajmer files 1992,ajmer rape case 1992,1992 ajmer rape case,Love Jihad,Islam,72 hoorain trailer,