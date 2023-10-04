trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671045
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Whose turn is there after Sanjay Singh's arrest?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken major action in the case of Delhi's liquor policy scam. ED has arrested Sanjay Singh after long interrogation. ED had raided the house of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday in the liquor policy scam. ED is investigating money laundering in the liquor policy scam. ED had recently filed a charge sheet in this case. Sanjay Singh's name is also there in this.
