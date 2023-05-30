NewsVideos
Kashmir again shaken by the target killing of Hindus

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
Target Killing In Kashmir: Target killing has happened once again in Anantnag. A young man named Deepu was shot dead. The terrorist organization has taken responsibility for this.

