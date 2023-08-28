trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654788
KC Tyagi On Nitish Kumar: 'Nitish Kumar has all the capabilities to become Prime Minister' - K.C. Tyagi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
There is no talk about who will be the convenor of I.N.D.I.A., a coalition of opposition parties. Also, the PM candidate has not been decided yet. On the other hand, JDU leader KC Tyagi said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has all the capabilities to become the Prime Minister. Earlier, Nitish Kumar had said that I do not want to become anything.
