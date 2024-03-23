Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kejriwal Arrest: 24 Ki Sarkar - 200 second video, what's message to people of Delhi?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Updates: 24 Ki Sarkar - Political struggle continues in Delhi over the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor scam. The entire opposition including the Aam Aadmi Party is united against the arrest of Kejriwal. Through the demonstration in Delhi, the opposition tried to show unity and targeted the Centre. Amidst this politics of protest, Kejriwal sent his first message to the people of Delhi 39 hours after his arrest. Which was read out by his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

All Videos

DNA: Watch Exclusive DNA Report for connection of Electoral Bonds in Liquor Scam
Play Icon17:40
DNA: Watch Exclusive DNA Report for connection of Electoral Bonds in Liquor Scam
Allahabad High Court on Madarsa: What will happen to Madarsa in UP?
Play Icon09:24
Allahabad High Court on Madarsa: What will happen to Madarsa in UP?
Baat Pate Ki: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is fighting with cancer
Play Icon00:46
Baat Pate Ki: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is fighting with cancer
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's CEC meeting starts to discuss seats - Sources
Play Icon01:53
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's CEC meeting starts to discuss seats - Sources
Russia Terror Attack Update: Watch Putin's first reaction on Moscow attack
Play Icon00:55
Russia Terror Attack Update: Watch Putin's first reaction on Moscow attack

Trending Videos

DNA: Watch Exclusive DNA Report for connection of Electoral Bonds in Liquor Scam
play icon17:40
DNA: Watch Exclusive DNA Report for connection of Electoral Bonds in Liquor Scam
Allahabad High Court on Madarsa: What will happen to Madarsa in UP?
play icon9:24
Allahabad High Court on Madarsa: What will happen to Madarsa in UP?
Baat Pate Ki: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is fighting with cancer
play icon0:46
Baat Pate Ki: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is fighting with cancer
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's CEC meeting starts to discuss seats - Sources
play icon1:53
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's CEC meeting starts to discuss seats - Sources
Russia Terror Attack Update: Watch Putin's first reaction on Moscow attack
play icon0:55
Russia Terror Attack Update: Watch Putin's first reaction on Moscow attack