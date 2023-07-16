trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636348
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kejriwal spoiled the equation of Congress in Delhi

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
PAC meeting is going on at AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's house on Delhi Ordinance. After the PAC meeting, it will be known whether the Aam Aadmi Party will attend the opposition meeting?
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

The lives of the people of Delhi in danger? big update on yamuna
play icon6:35
The lives of the people of Delhi in danger? big update on yamuna
'Kejriwal' will give full support to Congress in protest against Modi
play icon3:2
'Kejriwal' will give full support to Congress in protest against Modi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits flood relief camp
play icon1:52
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits flood relief camp
HP Flash Flood: Locals start restoration work on their own in Manali, get support from authorities
play icon3:28
HP Flash Flood: Locals start restoration work on their own in Manali, get support from authorities
Snakes emerge in Delhi after record rains and flooding
play icon2:55
Snakes emerge in Delhi after record rains and flooding
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

The lives of the people of Delhi in danger? big update on yamuna
play icon6:35
The lives of the people of Delhi in danger? big update on yamuna
'Kejriwal' will give full support to Congress in protest against Modi
play icon3:2
'Kejriwal' will give full support to Congress in protest against Modi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits flood relief camp
play icon1:52
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits flood relief camp
HP Flash Flood: Locals start restoration work on their own in Manali, get support from authorities
play icon3:28
HP Flash Flood: Locals start restoration work on their own in Manali, get support from authorities
Snakes emerge in Delhi after record rains and flooding
play icon2:55
Snakes emerge in Delhi after record rains and flooding
Breaking News,Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal latest news,arvind kejriwal latest news today,Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,Arvind Kejriwal News,arvind kejriwal latest press conference,CM Arvind Kejriwal,Kejriwal,Arvind kejriwal live,arvind kejriwal road show,arvind kejriwal on delhi rain,arvind kejriwal on delhi flood,kejriwal live,kejriwal latest speech,kejriwal latest,kejriwal latest news,delhi lg vs arvind kejriwal,arvind kejriwal flood news,