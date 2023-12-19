trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700900
Kejriwal told Kharge as PM candidate- Sources

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
The meeting of opposition alliance 'India' ended. There will be demonstrations across the country on 22 December. If sources are to be believed, Kharge can be made the PM candidate from the opposition. Kejriwal has said that the meeting was good. Preparations for the campaign will begin soon. Kejriwal said that I am in favor of making Kharge ji the PM candidate.

