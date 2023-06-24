NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kejriwal's warning to Congress on ordinance

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
Opposition unity has come under the scanner after Arvind Kejriwal left the meeting of the Grand Alliance in Patna. Please tell that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tried to hold a discussion in the meeting against the ordinance of the Center. But when there was no discussion, he left the meeting.

All Videos

PM Modi arrives in Egypt on two-day state visit
play icon1:4
PM Modi arrives in Egypt on two-day state visit
Will Congress support the ordinance? Congress-AAP will come together
play icon9:25
Will Congress support the ordinance? Congress-AAP will come together
Congress spokesperson said - BJP is afraid of imposing JPC on the issue of 20 thousand crores
play icon6:16
Congress spokesperson said - BJP is afraid of imposing JPC on the issue of 20 thousand crores
Tension after stabbing in Brijpuri Delhi
play icon5:28
Tension after stabbing in Brijpuri Delhi
Audio of gangster Anmol Bishnoi goes viral
play icon1:40
Audio of gangster Anmol Bishnoi goes viral

Trending Videos

PM Modi arrives in Egypt on two-day state visit
play icon1:4
PM Modi arrives in Egypt on two-day state visit
Will Congress support the ordinance? Congress-AAP will come together
play icon9:25
Will Congress support the ordinance? Congress-AAP will come together
Congress spokesperson said - BJP is afraid of imposing JPC on the issue of 20 thousand crores
play icon6:16
Congress spokesperson said - BJP is afraid of imposing JPC on the issue of 20 thousand crores
Tension after stabbing in Brijpuri Delhi
play icon5:28
Tension after stabbing in Brijpuri Delhi
Audio of gangster Anmol Bishnoi goes viral
play icon1:40
Audio of gangster Anmol Bishnoi goes viral
Taal thok ke,Opposition meeting,JDU,Kejriwal,RJD,Shivanand Tiwari,RJD News,Mahagathbandhan,AAP,central ordinance,Patna meeting,opposition party meeting,Shahnawaz Hussain,BJP,Modi Ji,opposition meeting in patna,Rahul Gandhi,Nitish Kumar,Lalu Yadav,Tejashwi Yadav,Sharad Pawar,Uddhav Thackeray,Mamta Banerjee,zeehindustan,Rahul Gandhi-Mallikarjun Kharge,Patna meeting,Rahul gandhi news,Nitish kumar news,Patna,karnataka win,Rahul Gandhi,CM Nitish Kumar,