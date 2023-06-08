NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kerala Becomes The First State To Launch It's Own Internet Service, Know What's KFON

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on 5 June officially launched the Kerala Fibre Optical Network (KFON). Now the Kerala government, which was the first state to declare the right to the internet as a basic right, is mulling to decrease the digital divide with KFON and want to ensure high-speed broadband internet access to all houses and government offices.

