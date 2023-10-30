trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681891
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kerala Blast Updates: 3 people have died in Kerala Blast

|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Kerala Blast LIVE Updates: 3 people have died in the blast in Ernakulam, Kerala. An innocent 12 year old girl has died in this bomb blast.
Follow Us

All Videos

Play Icon2:3
"Kerala government is responsible for multiple explosions," Claims Union Minister Rajeev ChandrasekharX
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
Play Icon3:56
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
Know how train accident took place in Andhra Pradesh
Play Icon1:48
Know how train accident took place in Andhra Pradesh
Noida's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category, With An AQI Of 324
Play Icon1:21
Noida's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category, With An AQI Of 324
EAM Jaishankar Highlights Reasons And Significance Of India's Strong Independent Foreign Policy Position
Play Icon2:13
EAM Jaishankar Highlights Reasons And Significance Of India's Strong Independent Foreign Policy Position

Trending Videos

play icon2:3
"Kerala government is responsible for multiple explosions," Claims Union Minister Rajeev ChandrasekharX
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
play icon3:56
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
Know how train accident took place in Andhra Pradesh
play icon1:48
Know how train accident took place in Andhra Pradesh
Noida's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category, With An AQI Of 324
play icon1:21
Noida's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category, With An AQI Of 324
EAM Jaishankar Highlights Reasons And Significance Of India's Strong Independent Foreign Policy Position
play icon2:13
EAM Jaishankar Highlights Reasons And Significance Of India's Strong Independent Foreign Policy Position
Kerala blast LIVE updates,Breaking News,hamas connection kerala bomb blast,IED kalamassery bomb blast,Kochi kerala bomb blast,kochi bomb blast,kerala blast news today,kerala bomb blast news,kerala bomb blast,bomb blast in kerala,kerala kannur bomb blast,kerala live news,kannur bomb blast,kerala bomb news,israel hamas war kerala blast,bomb blast in india,kalamassery bomb blast,Amit Shah,nia kerala,High alert in Delhi,