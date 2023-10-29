trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681647
Kerala Blast updates: Number of injured in the blast increased to 52

|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Kerala blast LIVE updates: A serial blast has taken place in the convention center of Ernakulam, Kerala, 1 person has died in the blasts. While giving information on the incident, Kerala Health Minister said that the number of injured in the incident has increased to 52. At the same time, 18 injured have been admitted to the ICU, out of which the condition of 6 is more serious. Earlier news came that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has called an all-party meeting. This meeting will be held in the Secretariat of Kerala. Kerala Police's statement has come on the Kerala blast..
