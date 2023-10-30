trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681913
"Kerala government is responsible for multiple explosions," Claims Union Minister Rajeev ChandrasekharX

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
While speaking to ANI on the explosion at the Convention Centre in Kalamassery, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the Kerala government is responsible for this incident because on October 28 they permitted the head of the terror organization Hamas to speak.
