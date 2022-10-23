NewsVideos

“Kerala Law Minister not familiar with Constitutional provisions”, says Governor Arif Khan

|Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 03:20 PM IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan attended a book launch event in Kochi, Kerala on October 22. While delivering a speech at the event, he criticised the law minister. He said, ‘Law minister is not familiar with the provisions of Constitution.’ Kerala Governor said, Finance minister whose main source of revenue is alcohol and lottery, is raising the question whether the governor who is from Uttar Pradesh can understand the Kerala education system. But I would advise him that don't make the same comment about the judges of Supreme Court.” He added, “The law minister told that he's going to review my action. As governor, I'm here to review their actions. They're appointed by me. It means he is not familiar with the provisions of the Constitution. Because brilliant people go outside, you have these ignorant ruling the state.”

