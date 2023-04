videoDetails

Kerala Police along with Maharashtra ATS arrested accused Shahrukh Saifi from Ratnagiri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

In Kozhikode, Kerala, the accused Shahrukh Saifi set fire to the train. Today Kerala Police along with Maharashtra ATS arrested the accused Shahrukh Saifi from Ratnagiri. Shahrukh is a resident of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.