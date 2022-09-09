NewsVideos

Keralites celebrate Onam with vigor

Keralites across the state celebrated Onam with fervour and gaiety in Thiruvananthapuram on September 08. Heavy rush was witnessed at various temples of the town. Onam is celebrated in remembrance of the good governance under the rule of Mahabali, a king who ruled Kerala.

|Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
