videoDetails

Keshav Maurya hits back at Akhilesh Yadav on 'Pawn' statement

| Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Keshav Maurya has hit back at Akhilesh Yadav's pawn statement. Keshav Prasad Maurya says that Akhilesh is a pawn of Congress. SP's defeat is certain in 2027. SP won in 2024 by telling lies. Akhilesh has inflated like a balloon. Will repeat 2017 in 2027.