trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701406
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Key facts about the Varanasi Gyanvapi controversy

|Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Follow Us
As per latest reports, survey report in Gyanvapi case may become public today. Let us tell you that on December 18, ASI had submitted its survey report and this report was presented in a sealed envelope.

All Videos

India reports 594 new Covid infections in last 24 hours
Play Icon2:25
India reports 594 new Covid infections in last 24 hours
CM Kejriwal makes huge remark over ED's second summon
Play Icon8:5
CM Kejriwal makes huge remark over ED's second summon
VIRAL VIDEO : Pahadi's Catchy Uttarakhandi Song 'Gulabi Sharara' Sparks a Craze: Young Boys Lead the Trend
Play Icon0:28
VIRAL VIDEO : Pahadi's Catchy Uttarakhandi Song 'Gulabi Sharara' Sparks a Craze: Young Boys Lead the Trend
Ayodhya Trust invites Sonia Gandhi for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony
Play Icon1:29
Ayodhya Trust invites Sonia Gandhi for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony
Kejriwal reverts back on ED's summon
Play Icon6:0
Kejriwal reverts back on ED's summon

Trending Videos

India reports 594 new Covid infections in last 24 hours
play icon2:25
India reports 594 new Covid infections in last 24 hours
CM Kejriwal makes huge remark over ED's second summon
play icon8:5
CM Kejriwal makes huge remark over ED's second summon
VIRAL VIDEO : Pahadi's Catchy Uttarakhandi Song 'Gulabi Sharara' Sparks a Craze: Young Boys Lead the Trend
play icon0:28
VIRAL VIDEO : Pahadi's Catchy Uttarakhandi Song 'Gulabi Sharara' Sparks a Craze: Young Boys Lead the Trend
Ayodhya Trust invites Sonia Gandhi for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony
play icon1:29
Ayodhya Trust invites Sonia Gandhi for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony
Kejriwal reverts back on ED's summon
play icon6:0
Kejriwal reverts back on ED's summon
gyanvapi asi survey,gyanvapi masjid case,gyanvapi masjid survey,gyanvapi mosque asi survey,asi survey gyanvapi masjid,Gyanvapi survey,gyanvapi mosque case,gyanvapi mosque survey,asi survey of gyanvapi mosque,asi survey gyanvapi,asi survey at gyanvapi,gyanvapi case update,asi survey,gyanvapi masjid survey report,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid case update,Gyanvapi Mosque,gyanvapi asi survey report update,zee news hd,varanasi gyanvapi masjid news,