Khabren Khatakhat: Questions over the Lion of new Ashoka Pillar

Controversy Over New Ashoka Pillar: The opposition is alleging that history has been tampered with and the lion of Ashoka Pillar has been replaced.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 08:28 AM IST

