Khalistani Trudeau's bad days begin...NIA conducts 'economic strike' on Pannu

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
India Canada News Update: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized the properties of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, head of the banned Sikh for Justice organization in Chandigarh and Amritsar under the Unlawful Activities Act.
