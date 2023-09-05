trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658024
‘Khalnayak’ team reunites in Mumbai to celebrate 30 years of movie

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Amid the re-releasing of Bollywood blockbuster ‘Khalnayak’ in theatres on September 5, Actors Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff along with Director Subhash Ghai reunited in Mumbai on Sept 04 to celebrate 30 years of the film. During the reunion, other artists including the vocalists and others were also present.
G20 Summit| International Media Centre ready for journalists from across the world
play icon2:12
G20 Summit| International Media Centre ready for journalists from across the world
Police conducts vehicle checking in national capital ahead of upcoming G20 summit
play icon0:58
Police conducts vehicle checking in national capital ahead of upcoming G20 summit
Hyderabad: Demand soars for different models of Ganesha idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi
play icon0:57
Hyderabad: Demand soars for different models of Ganesha idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi
Pragati Maidan decked up with raidiant lights, fountains ahead of G20 Summit
play icon1:16
Pragati Maidan decked up with raidiant lights, fountains ahead of G20 Summit
WB CM Mamata Banerjee Speaks On Row Over Udhayanidhi Stalin's Remarks
play icon2:27
WB CM Mamata Banerjee Speaks On Row Over Udhayanidhi Stalin's Remarks

