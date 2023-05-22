videoDetails

Kharge slams PM Modi over inauguration of the new Parliament building

| Updated: May 22, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on May 22 referring to inauguration of the new parliament building said that whatever the President is doing that is done by the Prime Minister. Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, “Whatever the President should be doing that is done by the Prime Minister. He did not respect SC people. President Murmu who belongs from the scheduled class was not invited in foundation stone laying ceremony of the parliament. “