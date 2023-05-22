NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kharge slams PM Modi over inauguration of the new Parliament building

|Updated: May 22, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on May 22 referring to inauguration of the new parliament building said that whatever the President is doing that is done by the Prime Minister. Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, “Whatever the President should be doing that is done by the Prime Minister. He did not respect SC people. President Murmu who belongs from the scheduled class was not invited in foundation stone laying ceremony of the parliament. “

All Videos

Deshhit: Pakistan faces anger in PoK!
2:33
Deshhit: Pakistan faces anger in PoK!
Deshhit: Pakistan in shock after seeing picture of Kashmir
9:17
Deshhit: Pakistan in shock after seeing picture of Kashmir
Baat Pate Ki: G-20 meeting in Kashmir... Actor 'Ramcharan' danced on 'Natu-Natu'
7:15
Baat Pate Ki: G-20 meeting in Kashmir... Actor 'Ramcharan' danced on 'Natu-Natu'
Watch Video: God has given everything... just not getting IPL trophy
5:30
Watch Video: God has given everything... just not getting IPL trophy
Deshhit: 'Dragon' piled up due to 'Modi's' diplomacy... India's charm in areas bordering China
5:49
Deshhit: 'Dragon' piled up due to 'Modi's' diplomacy... India's charm in areas bordering China

Trending Videos

2:33
Deshhit: Pakistan faces anger in PoK!
9:17
Deshhit: Pakistan in shock after seeing picture of Kashmir
7:15
Baat Pate Ki: G-20 meeting in Kashmir... Actor 'Ramcharan' danced on 'Natu-Natu'
5:30
Watch Video: God has given everything... just not getting IPL trophy
5:49
Deshhit: 'Dragon' piled up due to 'Modi's' diplomacy... India's charm in areas bordering China