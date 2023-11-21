trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690857
Kharge's controversial statement on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge once again made a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While releasing the Congress manifesto in Jaipur, he raised questions on the caste of PM Modi. Also alleged that PM Modi does not come from OBC category. He claimed that after becoming the CM of Gujarat, Narendra Modi did this and to get advantage in the elections, he put people of his own caste in the OBC category.
