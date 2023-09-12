trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661643
Kim Jong-Putin's 'secret deal' Decoded

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un is on a visit to Russia, he has reached Vladivostok, Russia. Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kim Jong Un's meeting with Putin during the Ukraine war is a matter of concern for the pro-Ukraine countries. Actually it is being said that Putin wants weapons from North Korea, which can be used in the Ukraine war.
Why does the government want to ban diesel vehicles? 'NET ZERO' analysis of diesel vehicles
Why does the government want to ban diesel vehicles? 'NET ZERO' analysis of diesel vehicles
Putin-Kim's Meeting Confirmed, Next Big Military Alliance? | Vladimir Putin | Kim Jong-Un
Putin-Kim's Meeting Confirmed, Next Big Military Alliance? | Vladimir Putin | Kim Jong-Un
Enmity with Modi or Sanatan? I.N.D.I.A. What is the 'agenda' of?
Enmity with Modi or Sanatan? I.N.D.I.A. What is the 'agenda' of?
India defeated Pakistan in Asia Cup match
India defeated Pakistan in Asia Cup match
Justin Trudeau Faces Heat After A Humiliating G20 Summit In India | Canada | G20 Summit | PM Modi
Justin Trudeau Faces Heat After A Humiliating G20 Summit In India | Canada | G20 Summit | PM Modi

