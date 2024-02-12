trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720440
Kisan Andolan: Punjab-Haryana border sealed ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march

|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Kisan Andolan: Farmer organizations are going to march to Delhi tomorrow with their demands. Delhi Police is on alert regarding this. Watch in this report what preparations Delhi Police has made for the farmers.

